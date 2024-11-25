Financial Comparison: ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) & Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS)

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) and Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ESCO Technologies and Actelis Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESCO Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Actelis Networks 0 0 0 0 0.00

ESCO Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $147.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.97%. Given ESCO Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ESCO Technologies is more favorable than Actelis Networks.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESCO Technologies $1.03 billion 3.74 $101.88 million $3.94 37.80 Actelis Networks $7.72 million 0.98 -$6.29 million ($1.25) -0.97

This table compares ESCO Technologies and Actelis Networks”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ESCO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Actelis Networks. Actelis Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESCO Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ESCO Technologies has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Actelis Networks has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ESCO Technologies and Actelis Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESCO Technologies 9.92% 9.09% 6.00% Actelis Networks -56.82% -752.62% -45.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ESCO Technologies beats Actelis Networks on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc. produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines. It also designs, develops, and manufactures elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions for U.S. naval vessels; and mission-critical bushings, pins, sleeves, and precision-tolerance machined components for landing gear, rotor heads, engine mounts, flight controls, and actuation systems for the aerospace and defense industries. The Utility Solutions Group segment provides diagnostic testing solutions that enable electric power grid operators to assess the integrity of high-voltage power delivery equipment; and decision support tools for the renewable energy industry, primarily wind and solar. The RF Test & Measurement segment designs and manufactures RF test and secure communication facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and RF absorptive materials, filters, antennas, field probes, test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. The company distributes its products through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Actelis Networks

(Get Free Report)

Actelis Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications. The company’s products include ethernet access devices; network aggregator switches; and Advanced MetaLIGHT/ Gigaline element management systems software, which enables remote management, monitoring, maintenance, and configuration of the installed equipment in the network. It also offers dynamic spectral software; and access broadband equipment. It serves offers its products through system integrators, distributors, contractors, resellers, and consultants. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.