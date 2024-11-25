Financial Survey: Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC)

Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC – Get Free Report) and Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of Maplebear shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of Maplebear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Iota Communications and Maplebear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A Maplebear 13.37% 13.78% 10.51%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00 Maplebear 0 12 13 0 2.52

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Iota Communications and Maplebear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Maplebear has a consensus price target of $47.29, indicating a potential upside of 9.41%. Given Maplebear’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maplebear is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iota Communications and Maplebear”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Maplebear $3.04 billion 3.65 -$1.62 billion $1.49 29.01

Iota Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maplebear.

Summary

Maplebear beats Iota Communications on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iota Communications

Iota Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. It also provides energy conservation solutions. The company operates through Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. In addition, the company offers delphi360, a wireless connectivity and data analytics platform to integrate with devices and sensors, as well as provides BrightAI, an analytic platform that gathers information from sensor connectivity. Further, it provides IoT-based LED and smart lighting. Additionally, it offers smart building solutions, a platform for data management. Furthermore, the company serves healthcare, commercial real estate, education, utility, retail, and manufacturing industries; and city and municipals. Iota Communications, Inc. is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

