First Bancorp Inc ME Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Bancorp Inc ME reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 1,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $14,283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,494,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,199,254.85. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $141.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.