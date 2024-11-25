First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,200,000 after acquiring an additional 80,312 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 32.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,047,000 after purchasing an additional 508,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 11,982.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,071,000 after buying an additional 1,138,921 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 1,113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 991,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after buying an additional 909,480 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $45.69 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $55.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.15, a P/E/G ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

