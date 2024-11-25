First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $936.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 84.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.14 and a 1 year high of $943.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $891.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $826.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $952.88.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The trade was a 44.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,756. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

