First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 7,907.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $60.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.22. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $61.87.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

