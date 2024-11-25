First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 248.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 20.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in SEA by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in SEA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,958 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.21.

SE stock opened at $113.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 753.60 and a beta of 1.52. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $117.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.22.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

