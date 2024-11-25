First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $53,000 Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 158.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXRH. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $194.90 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.88 and a 1-year high of $203.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,071.12. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,332.92. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXRH. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

