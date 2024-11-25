First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $55,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNF opened at $61.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $62.97.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,585.10. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

