First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 15,389.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 53,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,887,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Bislett Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,992,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,887,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after acquiring an additional 148,973 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $787,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,810.84. This trade represents a 25.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,686 shares in the company, valued at $5,833,263.42. The trade was a 3.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $728,750. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $36.30 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average of $38.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.83 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 23.97%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Stories

