First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $45,000 in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 245.4% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $219,000.
Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of DFNM opened at $48.09 on Monday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08.
Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
