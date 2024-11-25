First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $49,000 in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $952,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $127,268,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Astera Labs Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $102.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.79. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $109.11.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 740,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.59, for a total value of $71,476,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 775,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,857,250. This trade represents a 48.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $4,055,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 258,564 shares in the company, valued at $24,966,939.84. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,565,576 shares of company stock valued at $129,835,552.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

