First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of JVAL opened at $45.23 on Monday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.