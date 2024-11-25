First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New $69,000 Investment in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLSP. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 240.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $314,000.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

FLSP opened at $24.10 on Monday. Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $185.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.18.

About Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF

The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Market Neutral index. The fund is an actively managed, absolute return fund that aims to produce positive returns in a rising or falling market by employing a multi-asset, long\u002Fshort strategy via the use of derivatives.

