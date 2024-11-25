First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 528 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $34.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.388 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.59%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

