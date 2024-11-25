First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 94 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $2,716,000. Finally, Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.2% in the first quarter. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 139,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,083,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.97.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $1,250,502.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at $21,466,767. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,501,280. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 641,094 shares of company stock worth $81,077,447 over the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $137.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.73 and its 200 day moving average is $135.54.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

