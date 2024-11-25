First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,997,000 after acquiring an additional 350,143 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 895,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BlackLine by 65.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,076,000 after purchasing an additional 229,151 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 404,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,299,000 after buying an additional 116,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,128,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BL stock opened at $62.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.90.

In other BlackLine news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 27,079 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $1,626,364.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,731.90. The trade was a 19.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $299,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,732. The trade was a 2.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,108 shares of company stock worth $7,488,826. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

