First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Veralto by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,178,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,948,000 after acquiring an additional 200,657 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Veralto by 4.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,814,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,746,000 after purchasing an additional 132,105 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Veralto by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,492,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Veralto by 207.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,122,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,608,000 after buying an additional 757,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 4.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,090,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,052,000 after buying an additional 43,945 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $106.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average of $104.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLTO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.27.

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,381.08. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $77,388.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,601.83. This trade represents a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,639 shares of company stock worth $3,175,803 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

