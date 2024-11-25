First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $20.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

