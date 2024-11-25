Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Ventum Financial Analyst Says

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Ventum Financial from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.
FOM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.
Foran Mining Stock Up 3.9 %
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
