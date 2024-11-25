Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORDFree Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $3.87 on Thursday. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

