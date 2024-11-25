Fresnillo’s (FRES) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.81) to GBX 720 ($9.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Fresnillo Stock Up 0.8 %

Fresnillo Company Profile

Shares of LON:FRES opened at GBX 652.50 ($8.22) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.66. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 435.20 ($5.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 782 ($9.85). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 657.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 601.91. The company has a market cap of £4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,718.75, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

