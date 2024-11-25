Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

FULC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 869.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

