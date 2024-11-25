FY2024 Earnings Estimate for TSE:APS Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.51) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 20.6 %

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at C$0.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.36. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.90.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

