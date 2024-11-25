FY2026 EPS Estimates for AbbVie Boosted by Leerink Partnrs

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for AbbVie in a research report issued on Friday, November 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will post earnings of $13.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.67. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $10.95 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2027 earnings at $15.36 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $16.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $212.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $176.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $312.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.32. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $137.65 and a fifty-two week high of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.28%.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. GGM Financials LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.