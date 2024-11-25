Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $33.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

