Grainger’s (GRI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 336 ($4.23) target price on the stock.

Grainger Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON GRI opened at GBX 235 ($2.96) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.35. Grainger has a 52 week low of GBX 218.50 ($2.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 278.80 ($3.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 235.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 240.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,183.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a GBX 5.01 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

