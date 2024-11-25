GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $183,000 Position in CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CI&T were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CI&T alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in CI&T by 245.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 65,457 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter worth about $2,264,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of CI&T by 101.1% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,134,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,302 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CINT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.30 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of CI&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CI&T from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CI&T from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.11.

CI&T Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CINT opened at $6.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.16. CI&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About CI&T

(Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.