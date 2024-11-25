GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,852,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,412,000 after purchasing an additional 166,018 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,741,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,043,000 after acquiring an additional 294,922 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,975,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 105,162 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in Harmonic by 777.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,570,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,504 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 1,276.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,203,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,870 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.89. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.46.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Harmonic’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLIT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Harmonic from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Harmonic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

