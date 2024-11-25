Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,709 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Hayward worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,755,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,902,000 after buying an additional 51,488 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Hayward by 156.6% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Hayward by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 608,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 429,851 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAYW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $612,426.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,797.71. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $1,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,927.33. This represents a 22.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,857 shares of company stock worth $3,416,677. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $16.87.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $227.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

