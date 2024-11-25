HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.
Argo Blockchain Stock Performance
ARBK opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $74.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.
Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Argo Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 4,172.69% and a negative net margin of 92.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Argo Blockchain will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Argo Blockchain
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.