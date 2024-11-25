Head-To-Head Comparison: Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE) & Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) and Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Genius Sports and Clover Leaf Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 0 9 0 3.00 Clover Leaf Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Genius Sports presently has a consensus price target of $10.39, suggesting a potential upside of 14.54%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Clover Leaf Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports -15.84% -14.11% -10.63% Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Genius Sports and Clover Leaf Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

81.9% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Genius Sports shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 81.2% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genius Sports and Clover Leaf Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $462.54 million 4.50 -$85.53 million ($0.32) -28.34 Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -$1.05 million ($0.23) -54.35

Clover Leaf Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genius Sports. Clover Leaf Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genius Sports, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Genius Sports has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genius Sports beats Clover Leaf Capital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genius Sports



Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and optimization of digital marketing campaigns, such as data-driven personalized ad creative; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Clover Leaf Capital



Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

