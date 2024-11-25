Head to Head Comparison: Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) and California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California Resources and Dorchester Minerals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $2.63 billion 0.00 -$28.00 million N/A N/A Dorchester Minerals $163.80 million 9.75 $110.39 million $2.78 12.14

Dorchester Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than California Resources.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources -95.33% -4.31% -3.78% Dorchester Minerals 66.02% 48.81% 47.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Summary

35.7% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of California Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dorchester Minerals beats California Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2019, the company had net proved reserves of 644 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California. On July 15, 2020, California Resources Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

