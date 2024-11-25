Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

HCAT stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $494.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,460.82. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $61,678.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,018.64. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,068 shares of company stock valued at $257,555 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after buying an additional 3,221,408 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 16.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,554,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 360,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 96.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,413,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after buying an additional 1,184,131 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,404,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daventry Group LP increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 2,247,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 84,178 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

