Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives $78.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.89.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. This represents a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,577,950. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 364,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 229.9% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 386,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after buying an additional 269,330 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

