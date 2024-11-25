Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.91% of Herc worth $41,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Herc by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 27.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Herc by 70.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 369.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Herc by 704.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Herc from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.25.

In related news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $810,260.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,424.42. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel Wade Sheek sold 5,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,408.32. This represents a 18.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HRI opened at $222.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.02. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $119.08 and a one year high of $246.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.74.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.13). Herc had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

