Hyatt Hotels FY2024 EPS Estimate Decreased by Zacks Research

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report issued on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will earn $3.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.00. The consensus estimate for Hyatt Hotels’ current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on H. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cfra set a $155.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H stock opened at $156.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $112.85 and a 12 month high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 4.52%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at $93,389,982.12. This represents a 7.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,483,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,574,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,827,000 after buying an additional 162,562 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,192,000 after buying an additional 56,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,343,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.