IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 443 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get IDACORP alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,694,000 after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 19.0% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,114,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,813,000 after purchasing an additional 178,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IDACORP by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,527 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in IDACORP by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 576,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 30.8% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 576,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 135,793 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

IDACORP Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE IDA opened at $118.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $120.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $528.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.39 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.82%.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.