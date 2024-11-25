Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) CFO Sells $1,808,167.61 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 38,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $1,808,167.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Innodata stock opened at $44.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 2.30. Innodata Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $49.72.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INOD. Craig Hallum began coverage on Innodata in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innodata in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innodata by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the 2nd quarter valued at $916,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Innodata by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 309.5% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 111,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 84,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

