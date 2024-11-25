Innovative Food Holdings Announces Acquisition of Golden Organics Inc. in Recent Transaction

Get alerts:

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc., a Florida corporation, has successfully completed the acquisition of Golden Organics, Inc., a Colorado corporation, as outlined in an asset purchase agreement dated October 14, 2024. The acquisition involved the purchase of a significant portion of the properties, business, and assets of Golden Organics, primarily engaged in wholesaling bulk organic ingredients and other related food products. Innovative Food Holdings has also taken on certain liabilities and obligations of Golden Organics as part of this transaction.

The transaction, which concluded on November 18, 2024, saw Innovative Food Holdings pay an aggregate purchase price of $1,580,000. This sum includes a cash payment of $1,230,000 made at the closing of the transaction, alongside a promissory note of $350,000 to be paid to Golden Organics. The promissory note, carrying an interest rate of six percent per annum, is to be repaid over a term of sixty months in equal monthly installments, with the initial payment scheduled for one month post-closing.

Following the successful completion of the transaction, Innovative Food Holdings issued a press release on November 21, 2024, announcing the closing of the Golden Organics acquisition. The press release detailing this strategic move is accessible as Exhibit 99.1 in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the company and is available for reference.

With this recent acquisition, Innovative Food Holdings continues to expand its presence and offerings in the organic ingredients and food products market. The company’s proactive approach towards growth and diversification is evident through this latest strategic initiative.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about Innovative Food Holdings’ industry, management beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the company. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and readers are advised not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

For further details and specifics regarding the acquisition of Golden Organics Inc., interested parties may refer to the full report on Form 8-K filed by Innovative Food Holdings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

