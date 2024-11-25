Insider Buying: Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Insider Purchases 24 Shares of Stock

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Hiscock purchased 24 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,822 ($48.13) per share, with a total value of £917.28 ($1,155.12).

On Wednesday, October 30th, Bruce Hiscock acquired 300 shares of Bioventix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,330 ($41.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990 ($12,580.28).

Shares of BVXP stock opened at GBX 3,794 ($47.78) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £198.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,300.61 and a beta of 0.35. Bioventix PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,977 ($37.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,100 ($64.22). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,771.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,102.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a GBX 87 ($1.10) dividend. This is a positive change from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $68.00. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,693.25%.

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

