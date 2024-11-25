Insider Buying: Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Insider Purchases 24 Shares of Stock

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Hiscock purchased 24 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,822 ($48.13) per share, with a total value of £917.28 ($1,155.12).
Bruce Hiscock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 30th, Bruce Hiscock acquired 300 shares of Bioventix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,330 ($41.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990 ($12,580.28).
Bioventix Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of BVXP stock opened at GBX 3,794 ($47.78) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £198.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,300.61 and a beta of 0.35. Bioventix PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,977 ($37.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,100 ($64.22). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,771.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,102.34.
Bioventix Increases Dividend
Bioventix Company Profile
Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bioventix
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- What is a Dividend King?
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.