Insider Buying: Braemar Plc (LON:BMS) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £24,600 ($30,978.47).
Braemar Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of LON:BMS opened at GBX 247.20 ($3.11) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,865.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 271.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 287.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. Braemar Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 235 ($2.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 317.64 ($4.00).
Braemar Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Braemar’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Braemar
Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Investment Advisory, Chartering, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.
