Insider Buying: Braemar Plc (LON:BMS) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £24,600 ($30,978.47).

Get Braemar alerts:

Braemar Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LON:BMS opened at GBX 247.20 ($3.11) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,865.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 271.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 287.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. Braemar Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 235 ($2.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 317.64 ($4.00).

Braemar Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Braemar’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.16) price objective on shares of Braemar in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Our Latest Report on BMS

About Braemar

(Get Free Report)

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Investment Advisory, Chartering, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.