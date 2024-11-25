Insider Buying: Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £218,000 ($274,524.62).

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Phillip Bentley sold 4,750,000 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £5,557,500 ($6,998,488.86).

Mitie Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 108.80 ($1.37) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,208.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.90. Mitie Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 93 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 127 ($1.60).

Mitie Group Cuts Dividend

About Mitie Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.