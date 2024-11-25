Insider Buying: Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £218,000 ($274,524.62).
- On Wednesday, October 16th, Phillip Bentley sold 4,750,000 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £5,557,500 ($6,998,488.86).
Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 108.80 ($1.37) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,208.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.90. Mitie Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 93 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 127 ($1.60).
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.
