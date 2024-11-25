Insider Selling: Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) CTO Sells $3,066,210.00 in Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $3,066,210.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 297,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,500,029.25. The trade was a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 5,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $387,400.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 11,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $721,160.00.

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $146.67 on Monday. Reddit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $158.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.54.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.61 million. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 40.54% and a negative net margin of 47.83%. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Reddit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on Reddit in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Reddit from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Reddit from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Reddit from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

