Insider Selling: Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Insider Sells $2,704,885.14 in Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 18,519 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $2,704,885.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,214,850.06. The trade was a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $146.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average of $71.54. Reddit, Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $158.49.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.61 million. Reddit had a negative net margin of 47.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDDT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Reddit from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Reddit from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on Reddit in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Reddit during the third quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Reddit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Reddit during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Reddit in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

