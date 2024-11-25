Insider Selling: WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Insider Sells 10,194 Shares of Stock

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) insider Robert Moorhead sold 10,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,266 ($15.94), for a total transaction of £129,056.04 ($162,518.62).

Get WH Smith alerts:

WH Smith Stock Performance

LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,253 ($15.78) on Monday. WH Smith PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,069 ($13.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,499 ($18.88). The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2,557.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,372.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,262.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64.

WH Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a GBX 22.60 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 1.74%. WH Smith’s payout ratio is 6,530.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.15) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($16.50) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,469 ($18.50) to GBX 1,460 ($18.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMWH

About WH Smith

(Get Free Report)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.