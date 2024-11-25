Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 26,513 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,513 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 14.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 110.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $969,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 326,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,568.36. This trade represents a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $23.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Several research firms have weighed in on OPCH. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

