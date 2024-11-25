Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 686 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Insperity worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Insperity alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,188,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,247,000 after buying an additional 197,309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,696,000 after buying an additional 182,773 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,323,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Insperity by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,082,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after buying an additional 68,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Insperity by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 734,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,973,000 after acquiring an additional 37,091 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Stock Up 3.0 %

Insperity stock opened at $76.09 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $119.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

NSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair lowered Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insperity

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.