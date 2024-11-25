Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,650 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,172,000 after buying an additional 2,013,047 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,275,000 after acquiring an additional 872,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,629,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,151,000 after acquiring an additional 177,832 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTD. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.66.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $129.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 212.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $132.65.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $2,235,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,378.45. The trade was a 10.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $21,736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,180 shares in the company, valued at $61,423,762.40. This trade represents a 26.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock valued at $125,534,054 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

