Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,886,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,193,000 after buying an additional 225,397 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,712,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,014,000 after acquiring an additional 251,485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,673,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,536,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,519,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,717,000 after purchasing an additional 71,143 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,395,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,856,000 after purchasing an additional 944,048 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $192,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $755,996.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,057,774.01. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,929 shares of company stock worth $8,196,624 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.76. The company has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $82.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

